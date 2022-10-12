Police: Suspect accused of killing wife in front of children in custody

The Buffalo man accused of fatally shooting his wife in front of her children after crashing his car into hers has been taken into custody, police said Wednesday.

Adam R. Bennefield, 45 was caught Wednesday, Buffalo police announced on Twitter.

An arrest warrant was issued for him on a second-degree murder charge after he allegedly shot Keaira Bennefield, 40, with a shotgun. She was driving her children to school on the morning of Oct. 5 when the ambush took place at the intersection of Shawnee and Richlawn avenues in the city's Leroy neighborhood.

After the shooting, Buffalo police tried to pull the suspect's vehicle over but the driver didn't comply and drove onto the the Kensington Expressway headed in the wrong direction, police said. Police later found the s vehicle.

A day before the homicide, Bennefield had been charged with misdemeanor counts including assault for an incident involving his wife on Sept. 28 in Cheektowaga. The judge issued a stay away order and Adam Bennefield was released on his own recognizance.

Keaira Bennefield met with a domestic violence advocate and she went to stay with her mother. A representative for Keaira Bennefield's family said at the time of the shooting she was wearing a bulletproof vest because she was so afraid of Adam Bennefield.

Adam Bennefield has a history of violence against women.

In 2000, he was convicted of crashing his car into an ex-girlfriend's vehicle as she was driving. He then carjacked her vehicle, with the ex-girlfriend and a female passenger inside.

Pastor Tim Newkirk of GYC ministries, who has been helping the victim’s family, said he heard about police activity on Bissell Avenue and arrived to see the U.S. Marshals putting the suspect into a car. The street was filled with uniformed and undercover police.

Newkirk said he called the victim’s father with the news.

“He was relieved,” Newkirk said.

Newkirk said he too was relieved.

“He was armed and dangerous,”Newkirk said. “I also feel sad for the family who is beginning the process of saying goodbye.”