Police: Spike strips halt man who sped away in car from officers at 100 mph
A Monroe County man was arrested on several charges Monday afternoon after he allegedly sped away from officers at 100 mph and swerved into oncoming traffic during a pursuit through three towns, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

James Lepore, 23, of North Chili, was arrested following a pursuit that began in the town of Stafford, went through Batavia and ended in the town of Elba after officers employed spike strips, police said. 

During the pursuit, deputies said Lepore exceeded speeds of 90 and 100 mph and "intentionally went into the opposite lane of travel, causing other motorists to swerve out of the way to avoid a head-on collision."

Lepore was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer and speed in excess of 55 mph among 22 traffic offenses; he was also charged with criminal possession of a firearm and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.  

The pursuit began on Route 33 in Stafford when an officer attempted a traffic stop as Lepore was allegedly driving faster than 55 mph; it continued through the Batavia town and city lines before concluding north of Batavia on Route 98 in Elba.

The City of Batavia Police Department and the New York State Police assisted deputies in the pursuit.

Lepore was arraigned in Town of Batavia Court and released on his own recognizance.  

