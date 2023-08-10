Buffalo police arrested a man last week and confiscated a shotgun after threats allegedly were made to an undisclosed store.

The threats referenced an AK-47, Buffalo police said in a news release Thursday.

The police department's Threat Management Unit, Behavioral Health Team and SWAT searched a home on the 600 block of Fargo Avenue and recovered a loaded, sawed-off 12-guage shotgun, police said.

Luis Guevara, 48, was arrested Aug. 3 and charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Police did not provide details about when the threats were made and what store received them.

State Supreme Court Justice John B. Licata issued a temporary extreme risk protection order with a provision to conduct a search, according to police.

Guevara has a prior felony conviction and is legally prohibited from possessing a weapon, police said.

– Aaron Besecker