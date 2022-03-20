Police shooting on Hertel brings focus to new kind of health care facility

3:45 Dissolved Buffalo police advisory board wants answers about recent police shooting Buffalo lawmakers have started the process of creating a new Police Advisory Board, but the former board is still making moves.

The facilities will be licensed by the state Office of Mental Health and the Office of Addiction Services and Supports.

Earlier this year, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the state would allocate $100 million of federal block grant funding over five years for the development of this type of crisis center. The state also plans to develop similar facilities known as "supportive crisis stabilization centers."

Momentum is building nationwide to create facilities for people to get immediate care for mental health crises and connect them to services, said Alexis Piquero, a University of Miami criminologist who serves on the Violent Crime Working Group of the Council on Criminal Justice, a nonpartisan think tank.

Piquero pointed to a new project in Miami where a facility geared toward people with mental illness who are repeatedly arrested for minor offenses is set to open soon. Part of the Miami-Dade Criminal Mental Health Project, it's designed to be a one-stop shop that provides psychiatric services, job training and up to a year of housing.

Such efforts can be helpful, but they're not panaceas, Piquero said.