Police shoot homicide suspect on Broadway after being fired upon, officials say

Buffalo police officers Friday evening shot a man whom investigators suspect of fatally shooting another man on Broadway and then firing at the officers' police car, Buffalo police said in an emailed statement released just before 10 p.m.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken to Erie County Medical Center for his injuries. Police did not say how serious his injuries are.

The incident began just before 7:20 p.m. near the intersection of Broadway and Sear Street.

The officers, who are assigned to the Ferry-Fillmore District (C-District), "were on routine patrol when they pulled up on a male shot multiple times," police said, citing "initial reports."

The man who had been shot was declared dead at the scene.

Then, the suspect in the shooting "shot at officers at close range through the patrol vehicle windshield," police said in an emailed statement.

Police chased after the suspect on foot and shot at him. He was then taken to ECMC.

Police asked motorists to stay away from the area due to the investigation.

Detectives with the Buffalo police homicide unit and the internal affairs unit are investigating.

Police have not released the names of anyone involved in the incidents.

"It is way early in the investigation," said Thomas H. Burton, an attorney representing both officers. "Every indication is that this was a righteous use of deadly force. When the details come out it is clear these officers avoided being shot by a hair's breath."

According to department protocol, the officers were examined at ECMC, Burton said.

