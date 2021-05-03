 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Shirtless woman strikes officer with bullhorn, giving him concussion
0 comments
top story

Police: Shirtless woman strikes officer with bullhorn, giving him concussion

Support this work for $1 a month

A Buffalo police lieutenant suffered a concussion after a woman struck him with a bullhorn Saturday morning near an entrance to Delaware Park, according to a police report.

Lt. Aaron Borczynski was blocking an entrance to the park with his patrol vehicle shortly before 10 a.m. when a woman tried to drive past.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The woman got angry, started pounding on the police vehicle. She then lifted her shirt, exposing herself, and then took off her shirt, according to the report.

The woman then got in Borczynski's face with the bullhorn. When the lieutenant tried to move it, she struck him on the side of his face with it, according to the report.

Borczynski sought treatment at Erie County Medical Center.

Savannah Karcz, 21, of Silver Creek, was charged with second-degree assault and exposure.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Saint Petersburg hosts mesmerizing International Drone Festival

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News