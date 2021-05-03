Police: Shirtless woman strikes officer with bullhorn, giving him concussion

A Buffalo police lieutenant suffered a concussion after a woman struck him with a bullhorn Saturday morning near an entrance to Delaware Park, according to a police report.

Lt. Aaron Borczynski was blocking an entrance to the park with his patrol vehicle shortly before 10 a.m. when a woman tried to drive past.

The woman got angry, started pounding on the police vehicle. She then lifted her shirt, exposing herself, and then took off her shirt, according to the report.

The woman then got in Borczynski's face with the bullhorn. When the lieutenant tried to move it, she struck him on the side of his face with it, according to the report.

Borczynski sought treatment at Erie County Medical Center.

Savannah Karcz, 21, of Silver Creek, was charged with second-degree assault and exposure.

