Police seize 5 firearms in raid on East Delavan Avenue; 1 man arrested

Five illegally owned firearms, including an AR-15 and a shotgun, were seized in a raid Friday morning on a house on East Delavan Avenue in the Kenfield section of Buffalo, Buffalo police said.

Michael Thomas, 45, of Buffalo was charged with five counts of criminal possession of a weapon and was being held at the Erie County Holding Center Saturday.

A search warrant was executed at the address by members of the Buffalo Police Department Intelligence Unit and SWAT, who were assisted by members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Safe Streets Task Force, Erie County Sheriff's Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

They seized three handguns, rifle and shotgun, all of which were loaded, along with two bandoliers stocked with shotgun shells, police said. All of the weapons were loaded and were illegally owned, according to a statement from Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge.

Thomas is currently on probation for a driving while intoxicated conviction. Records show he also served three years in prison after pleading guilty to assault and weapons charges for injuring two Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority police officers as they fought with him over a handgun in 2002.

