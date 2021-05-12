 Skip to main content
Police seek suspect in armed robberies of Lancaster hotels
Lancaster hotel robbery suspect

Police in Lancaster said this man robbed two hotels Tuesday morning.

 Photos courtesy Lancaster Police Department

A man with a gun robbed two hotels in Lancaster on Tuesday morning, police said.

The robberies happened at about 5:30 a.m. and the assailant displayed a black handgun and demanded money from a clerk in both crimes, Lancaster police said.

Police did not name the hotels but said one was on Transit Road and the other on Maple Drive.

The robber was seen entering a light-colored, four-door sedan after the robberies, police said.

Police described the suspect as a Black male, about 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He wore an orange reflective safety vest over a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, ripped jeans, dark-colored shoes, a green baseball hat and a light-colored mask.

Police ask anyone with information to call the detective bureau at 683-3120, Ext. 118 or 136.

