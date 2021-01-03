Police seek public's help in Saturday afternoon shooting

A 20-year-old Buffalo man was shot just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday near Kingsley Street and Roehrer Avenue, in the Buffalo Museum of Science neighborhood, police reported.
He was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was treated and released.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at 847-2255.
