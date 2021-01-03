 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police seek public's help in Saturday afternoon shooting
0 comments

Police seek public's help in Saturday afternoon shooting

Support this work for $1 a month

A 20-year-old Buffalo man was shot just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday near Kingsley Street and Roehrer Avenue, in the Buffalo Museum of Science neighborhood, police reported. 

He was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at 847-2255.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: New data shows the number of people shot in Buffalo this year already exceeds 2019 totals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News