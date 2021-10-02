Police seek public's help in investigation of July death

Buffalo police are looking for information about a man whose July death remains under investigation.

Juan Rosado, no age given, was found unresponsive near the corner of Delaware Avenue and North Street at about 2:30 a.m. July 14.

He was taken by ambulance to a hospital and died from his injuries July 22. The circumstances surrounding how Rosado was injured remains unclear.

Authorities are looking for information about what happened and where Rosado was before the incident.

Buffalo police ask anyone with information to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 847-2255.

