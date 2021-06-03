 Skip to main content
Police seek 'person of interest' in Niagara Metals killing
Police seek 'person of interest' in Niagara Metals killing

Police say Matthew H. Figura Jr., 35, is a "person of interest" in Thursday morning's fatal shooting at Niagara Metals.

Niagara Falls police want the public's help locating a person of interest in Thursday morning's fatal shooting at Niagara Metals.

Matthew H. Figura Jr.

Matthew H. Figura Jr., 35, was last seen driving a black Nissan Frontier pickup with Virginia plate ULV3324, city public information officer Kristen Cavalleri said in a news release.

Investigators believe Figura may be headed towards the Southern Tier or Pennsylvania. He should be considered armed and dangerous, Cavalleri said.

Figura has connections across the state, including locally in the Falls, Ransomville, Cambria, Lewiston and Lockport, she said.

The search follows a fatal shooting of a Niagara County man at the Packard Road business.

Officers responded to the scene at 8:16 a.m.  

The shooting suspect fled the scrapyard at 4861 Packard following the shooting, Cavalleri said.

Niagara Metals, 4861 Packard Road, a scrap metal recycler in Niagara Falls, pictured Thursday, June 3, 2021.

When officers arrived, they found a Niagara County man deceased from a gunshot wound, Cavalleri said.

The victim was not identified. 

Niagara Metals, 4861 Packard Road, a scrap metal recycler in Niagara Falls, pictured Thursday, June 3, 2021.

The Packard Road location is the headquarters of Niagara Metals, which has four other Western New York locations. The 55-acre site was formerly home to the Carbide Graphite Group plant.

Police ask anyone with information about his whereabouts or who sees him to call 286-4711 or 286-4553.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

News Staff Reporter

Long Island native, University at Buffalo graduate, part of the breaking news and criminal justice team for two years. Hired by The News in 1999, I covered high school sports for 15 years before being named deputy sports editor.

Breaking News