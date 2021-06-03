Police seek 'person of interest' in Niagara Metals killing

Niagara Falls police want the public's help locating a person of interest in Thursday morning's fatal shooting at Niagara Metals.

Matthew H. Figura Jr., 35, was last seen driving a black Nissan Frontier pickup with Virginia plate ULV3324, city public information officer Kristen Cavalleri said in a news release.

Investigators believe Figura may be headed towards the Southern Tier or Pennsylvania. He should be considered armed and dangerous, Cavalleri said.

Figura has connections across the state, including locally in the Falls, Ransomville, Cambria, Lewiston and Lockport, she said.

The search follows a fatal shooting of a Niagara County man at the Packard Road business.

Officers responded to the scene at 8:16 a.m.

The shooting suspect fled the scrapyard at 4861 Packard following the shooting, Cavalleri said.

When officers arrived, they found a Niagara County man deceased from a gunshot wound, Cavalleri said.

The victim was not identified.