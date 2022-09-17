Police seek more info after Buffalo man shot Friday near Grant Street

Buffalo police are seeking information about a shooting Friday night in the West Side that left a man in critical condition.

A 33-year-old Buffalo man arrived just before 8:50 p.m. Friday at Buffalo General Hospital, police said, after being struck by gunfire in the area of Grant and Arkansas streets.

The man was shot several times, detectives said, and arrived at the hospital in a civilian vehicle. He was then transported to Erie County Medical Center by ambulance.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.