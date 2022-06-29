Police seek info on latest spate of gun violence, including on black SUV involved in Scajaquada shooting

Two people were killed and eight others, including a 2-year-old girl, were injured in shootings between Sunday morning and Wednesday afternoon, Buffalo police said.

The victims included two people riding dirt bikes Tuesday night on the Scajaquada Expressway and a child wounded while being held in her father's arms, Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.

"We had too many shooting incidents yesterday alone. We just had another one that we're working on right now," Gramaglia said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon. "I think, unfortunately, sometimes they go in spurts."

Police want help from the public in identifying a black SUV involved in the Scajaquada shooting, which happened at about 8:10 p.m. Tuesday. The shots were fired from the SUV at the two dirt bike operators.

Both the dirt bikes, which were not street legal, and the SUV were heading west, and the shooting started just east of the Delaware overpass, the commissioner said.

The suspect's vehicle exited Route 198 at the Delaware exit onto Nottingham Terrace after the shots were fired, he said.

A 19-year-old man operating one of the dirt bikes was shot once and killed. His name has not been released.

The other victim, a 21-year-old man, was shot multiple times but has since been released from the hospital.

One of the bullets hit a house on Lincoln Parkway, Gramaglia said.

The latest spate of gun violence began Sunday morning, when a 24-year-old was fatally shot shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Spaulding Street in South Buffalo.

At about 3:15 a.m. Monday, two people were shot at a large outdoor gathering on Franklin Street, between West Tupper and West Chippewa streets.

At about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday on Decker Street, in the Kensington-Bailey neighborhood, a 37-year-old man and his 2-year-old daughter were injured.

A bullet shot during a dispute at a neighboring house travelled through a fence, through the father's arm, through the child's arm and then into the father's chest, the commissioner said.

Police raced the child to Erie County Medical Center in a police vehicle. She was transferred to Oishei Children's Hospital.

Both father and daughter were in stable condition.

A man was shot in the hand and arm at about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday on the 1000 block of East Ferry Street, police said.

At about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, a 24-year-old woman was shot in the arm on Courtland Avenue, near the city line with Cheektowaga.

On Wednesday afternoon, a person was shot near Genesee and Herman streets.

Police ask anyone with information about any of the shootings to call or text the department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.