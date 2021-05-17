Police seek help finding missing Grand Island man

State police want the public's help locating a missing Grand Island man.
Ian J. Young, 24, was last seen April 27 on Grand Island, according to a news release Monday.
Young, who was reported missing Tuesday, is a Black man with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.
Police ask anyone who has seen Young or who has information on his whereabouts to call 585-344-6200.
