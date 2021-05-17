 Skip to main content
Police seek help finding missing Grand Island man
Police seek help finding missing Grand Island man

Ian J. Young

Ian J. Young, 24, of Grand Island, was last seen April 27

State police want the public's help locating a missing Grand Island man.

Ian J. Young, 24, was last seen April 27 on Grand Island, according to a news release Monday.

Young, who was reported missing Tuesday, is a Black man with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Police ask anyone who has seen Young or who has information on his whereabouts to call 585-344-6200.

