Police seek help finding Buffalo boy, 14, missing since April 24
Tur Moo

Tur Moo was last seen on Ontario Street in Buffalo on April 24.

 Provided by Buffalo Police Department

A 14-year-old Buffalo boy has been missing since April 24, Buffalo police said Tuesday.

Tur Moo, who is 5 foot 5 inches tall and 140 pounds, was last seen on Ontario Street, near Riverside Avenue.

Buffalo police are asking anyone who has information about his whereabouts to call 911.

Maki Becker

