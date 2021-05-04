Police seek help finding Buffalo boy, 14, missing since April 24

A 14-year-old Buffalo boy has been missing since April 24, Buffalo police said Tuesday.
Tur Moo, who is 5 foot 5 inches tall and 140 pounds, was last seen on Ontario Street, near Riverside Avenue.
Buffalo police are asking anyone who has information about his whereabouts to call 911.
Maki Becker
Maki Becker
Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk
I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.
