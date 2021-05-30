Police seek answers about body found in Allentown parking lot

Homicide investigators and the city's medical examiner are trying to learn more about what happened after a body was found early Sunday morning in a Buffalo parking lot.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Buffalo police, responding to a call about a "man down in the parking lot," found the body at 7:40 a.m. at 524 Franklin St., in a lot about halfway between Allen and North streets, according to Capt. Jeff Rinaldo.

That's just south of the Theodore Roosevelt National Inaugural Site, and just behind the Twentieth Century Club on Delaware Avenue.

The body was seen covered by a sheet Sunday morning. Rinaldo said police had not officially determined a cause of death as of early Sunday afternoon.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.