Police seek answers about body found in Allentown parking lot

Homicide investigators and the city's medical examiner are trying to learn more about what happened after a body was found early Sunday morning in a Buffalo parking lot.
Buffalo police, responding to a call about a "man down in the parking lot," found the body at 7:40 a.m. at 524 Franklin St., in a lot about halfway between Allen and North streets, according to Capt. Jeff Rinaldo.
That's just south of the Theodore Roosevelt National Inaugural Site, and just behind the Twentieth Century Club on Delaware Avenue.
The body was seen covered by a sheet Sunday morning. Rinaldo said police had not officially determined a cause of death as of early Sunday afternoon.
