School security guards searching a student's backpack at the Academy School #131 on St. Lawrence Avenue allegedly found a loaded ghost gun in the bag Tuesday morning, Buffalo police and school officials said.

The student, identified only as a 17-year-old male, then fled. Police were searching for him Tuesday afternoon.

The school was put on a brief lockdown.

Around 11:20 a.m., the student entered the school through a weapons detection system. "A School Security Officer found a gun in a student’s backpack," said Buffalo schools spokesman Jeffrey W. Hammond, in a statement.

"The gun was confiscated and as a result, no staff or students were harmed," Hammond said. The school called Buffalo police who took possession of the weapon and began an investigation.

The gun recovered was a ghost handgun – a firearm sold in parts and assembled at home which has no serial number, said Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia.

The weapon had an extended high capacity magazine loaded with nine rounds.

"To the credit of the Buffalo school security personnel doing the backpack check, it prevented a gun from getting inside the school," Gramaglia said.

There were no threats relates to the incident, he said.

This January, Buffalo schools began installing Evolv weapons detection systems at high schools.

Students walk between two pillars at the entrance of school buildings equipped with sensors which scan them and their belongings, sending a real-time report to a security guard monitoring a tablet just feet away. To signal a potential threatening weapon, lights on both sides of the pillars blink red, and looping video on the tablet shows the area of concern.

Buffalo & Erie County Public Library recently announced plans to install the same technology at its Central Library to increase security and allay worries.