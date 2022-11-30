 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police search turns up two loaded handguns

  • Updated
Officers seized two loaded handguns and made one arrest when they executed a search warrant Tuesday on Inter Park Avenue, between Humboldt Parkway and Fillmore Avenue, a Buffalo Police spokesman reported.

Eleance Carver, 24, of Buffalo, was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a firearm, a Class E felony.

According to the report, the Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit, accompanied by the Buffalo Police SWAT team and agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI's Safe Streets Task Force, recovered two Polymer 80 ghost guns, one loaded with five rounds, the other loaded with nine rounds.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

