Police search turns up two loaded handguns

Officers seized two loaded handguns and made one arrest when they executed a search warrant Tuesday on Inter Park Avenue, between Humboldt Parkway and Fillmore Avenue, a Buffalo Police spokesman reported.

According to the report, the Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit, accompanied by the Buffalo Police SWAT team and agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI's Safe Streets Task Force, recovered two Polymer 80 ghost guns, one loaded with five rounds, the other loaded with nine rounds.