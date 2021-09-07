Police search Niagara River for 2 people after vehicle drives into water

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Buffalo police divers and other agencies are searching the Niagara River for two people seen in the water near Broderick Park Tuesday morning after a vehicle drove into the water, police said.

Police received a 911 call just after 7 a.m. about a person in the water yelling for help, Deputy Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.

Police also received a report of a second person in the water being carried downstream.

City surveillance cameras captured a vehicle driving through the railing and into the water from a parking lot near the southern end of the park, Gramaglia said.

Police do not know what caused the vehicle to drive into the water.

As of noon, members of the police department's Underwater Recovery Team and other responders were searching for the two adults. Police do not know the identities of the missing persons, he said.

The vehicle has not yet been located and the search is focusing on the two people seen in the water, the deputy commissioner said.

The Coast Guard and the Erie County Sheriff's Office are assisting in the search.

