Science Magnet school lockdown expected to end soon

Students are expected to be released shortly from Charles R. Drew Science Magnet School, which has been under a lockdown since authorities received a report of a gun, according to Buffalo police and law enforcement sources.

Police are searching the building for a possible weapon, according to a police source.

Police said there were no reports of any shots fired inside.

At about 1:10 p.m., a police officer told a group of about 50 to 60 parents gathered outside the school that students would be released in about 15 minutes.

"No one's child is hurt. No one is injured. No one is in trouble. No one's going to jail," the officer told the crowd.

Visitors at the Buffalo Museum of Science, which is attached to the school, are being allowed to move about freely inside the facility, but guests are not being allowed to exit the building and new visitors are not being allowed to enter, said Amy Biber, the museum's director of external relations.

There is "no reason to believe anyone is in danger at the museum," Biber said.

K-9 units were seen searching outside the school, located in Martin Luther King Jr. Park. A helicopter was circling above the area.

