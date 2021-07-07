Police say person believed to be 'responsible' for shooting that injured 3-year-old is in custody

Police officials declined to elaborate on what was meant by "other technology."

Monday night's shooting on Donovan Drive capped a three-day Fourth of July weekend that saw 21 people injured in 13 shootings. It was a violent stretch amid an already increased period of shootings, both in Buffalo and across the United States.

In the first six months of 2021, 177 people have been shot in Buffalo, according to the latest Buffalo Police Department data. That’s a 64% increase over the 10-year average of 108, according to a Buffalo News analysis of police data.

Buffalo police have increased patrols in areas that are seeing increased gun violence, Rinaldo said, and the department is also boosting its outreach efforts.

Shooting victims are typically adults, but sometimes they're teens and few cases involve children.

Police acknowledged investigators making this level of progress in the investigation in only a couple of days is atypical, but in cases when children are the victims, there tends to be more help from the community.

"Any time we’ve seen a child injured by violence, we have seen a community outpouring of people who’ve just had enough of it and they come together and they work with us," Rinaldo said.