Police say 23-year-old minibike operator died before being struck by vehicle

Police on Monday said the minibike driver who was found dead on River Road late Friday died before he was struck by the vehicle that hit him after he was already down in the road.

The Erie County Medical Examiner's Office determined Jason Sabin, 23, of the City of Tonawanda, suffered fatal injuries before he was hit in the second incident, North Tonawanda police said.

Police received a call at 11:34 p.m. Friday about a motorcyclist down on River Road near Gratwick Park.

While emergency crews were on their way to the scene, a vehicle struck Sabin.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused Sabin to be down in the street in the first place.

Sabin was not wearing a helmet and his minibike "did not meet safety standards" to operate on state roadways, police said.

Police ask anyone who may have information about what initially caused Sabin to be down in the roadway to call 692-4312.

