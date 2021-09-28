Police say 2 men who opened fire at house were wearing body armor at time of arrest

Just after midnight Saturday, Buffalo police officers patrolling a notoriously crime-prone neighborhood observed a 2020 Chevrolet pull up to a house on the corner of Ashley and Krupp streets.

Then, the driver and the passenger sitting behind him opened fire, shooting multiple rounds at the house before driving off. The police chased after them until the vehicle crashed at the corner of Walden Avenue and Lathrop Street. The defendants took off on foot but were caught and taken into custody.

Police found two firearms – a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic handgun and a rifle with one live round – inside the Chevy, according to court records.

Also, both men were wearing body armor when they were arrested.

"It's a significant concern for the safety of our officers that you have these shooters wearing body armor," said Buffalo Police Deputy Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia.

No one was shot in the incident but it underscores the gun violence that has plagued the city in 2020 and 2021.

It's the kind of case that a federal-local law enforcement task force dubbed "VIPER" is focusing on to try prevent future gun crimes.

Feds announce task force in response to escalating gun violence The effort, initially slated to last 60 days, will involve "targeted enforcement," in which police will focus on a "small number" of individuals – "the worst of the worst in terms of our violent offenders," said U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy.