Police say 2 men who opened fire at house were wearing body armor at time of arrest

Just after midnight Saturday, Buffalo police officers patrolling a notoriously crime-prone neighborhood observed a 2020 Chevrolet pull up to a house on the corner of Ashley and Krupp streets.
Then, the driver and the passenger sitting behind him opened fire, shooting multiple rounds at the house before driving off. The police chased after them until the vehicle crashed at the corner of Walden Avenue and Lathrop Street. The defendants took off on foot but were caught and taken into custody.
Police found two firearms – a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic handgun and a rifle with one live round – inside the Chevy, according to court records.
Also, both men were wearing body armor when they were arrested.
"It's a significant concern for the safety of our officers that you have these shooters wearing body armor," said Buffalo Police Deputy Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia.
No one was shot in the incident but it underscores the gun violence that has plagued the city in 2020 and 2021.
It's the kind of case that a federal-local law enforcement task force dubbed "VIPER" is focusing on to try prevent future gun crimes.
The effort, initially slated to last 60 days, will involve "targeted enforcement," in which police will focus on a "small number" of individuals – "the worst of the worst in terms of our violent offenders," said U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy.
Buffalo police have identified "specific locations" where gun crimes have been repeatedly reported, and that includes Ashley Street in the Broadway-Memorial neighborhood. In June, three men were found fatally shot inside a house about a block and a half from the one that was shot at last weekend. A month earlier, a man was fatally stabbed and a 12-year-old boy was hit by a stray bullet.
"We have dedicated a lot of resources in this area," Gramaglia said.
Officers from the Ferry-Fillmore District were on a special detail in the area when they observed the house getting shot up, he said.
The two men arrested in Saturday's incident were identified as Raefield Jones, 33, and Olyen Brown, 37, both of Buffalo.
Police said the men were taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of injuries and were released before they were arraigned Saturday morning in Buffalo City Court before Judge Phillip Dabney Jr.
Both were charged with criminal possession of a loaded firearm, unlawfully wearing body armor, reckless endangerment, fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and criminal possession of a controlled substance. Dabney set bail for both the defendants. Brown was released after posting bail.
Jones also was charged in federal court with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and was being held on the federal charge in Niagara County Jail.
Both are scheduled to return to City Court on Thursday.
Several other shooting and gun-related incidents were reported over the weekend.
Less than two hours after the Ashley Street incident, a man suffered a graze wound from a bullet on Niagara Street. About 11 a.m. Saturday, police received a report of people in two cars shooting at each other on Bird Avenue near Dewitt Street. No one was injured.