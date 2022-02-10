Police say 17-year-old in custody in connection with stabbing at McKinley High School

Tensions had been brewing this week between two groups of students at McKinley, the police source said.

The groups encountered each other about 20 minutes after school let out in the parking lot south of the school building.

A student was stabbed in the chest and abdomen. Other students at the scene pulled the bleeding boy into the building and tried to help him, applying pressure to his wounds while they waited for police and paramedics to arrive, the source said.

McKinley student who was stabbed in stable condition, guard released In response to the shooting, McKinley has switched to remote learning for the rest of the week.

The security officer, who is believed to have been unarmed, was shot in the leg.

The security officer was back home after being treated and released at Erie County Medical Center.

The student remained at Oishei Children's Hospital in stable condition.

Students and teachers at McKinley High School were back to remote learning from their homes Thursday and Friday and possibly for longer because of the violent incident in the school parking lot.

Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash offered no public statements on the incident Thursday.