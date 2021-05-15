 Skip to main content
Police running out of places to search for missing Olean man
Police running out of places to search for missing Olean man

Cole Geise has been missing since May 2.

It has been two weeks since Cole Geise was reported missing, and tips on the Olean man's whereabouts are dwindling.

"Originally we had had some sightings that we felt were credible, we needed to check them out," said Olean Police Capt. Robert Blovsky.

But police and volunteers searching for Geise, 22, who has autism, have had no luck finding him. Geise, who is 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 215 pounds, is described by his father as a "gentle giant."

He has been missing since May 2. His parents continue to search, sometimes using suggestions from psychics who have contacted them, Blovsky said.

"Every day we’re getting tips or people think they see him. Less and less now, but we’re still getting them," Blovsky said. "Our guys are going out and checking them out."

He said police have searched everything they can or where they thought he may be.

"We want to find him just as bad as anybody," Blovsky said.

Police searched the Allegheny River at Gargoyle Park in Olean with sonar, boats and State Police divers last week and had a boat out there Friday, he said. 

"The problem is the river is very high and it's very swift," Blovsky said. "I don't want to think he's in there, but we have to check all these things out and rule it out."

Blovsky said he went to the park Saturday morning to look around where dogs led police to the water. 

"I'm just hoping he's OK somewhere," he said, "but as time goes on, we've got to start going to things such as the river." 

