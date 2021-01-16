Police respond to disturbance involving Buffalo mayor's son

Buffalo police responded to a disturbance involving the mayor’s son late Friday at a Linwood Avenue apartment house, a police source told The Buffalo News.

Byron Brown Jr., 30, the source said, is believed to have broken two interior windows as a way to gain access to the apartment house’s corridors and reach a friend’s apartment sometime between 9 and 10 p.m. Another tenant stopped Brown and called the police as he tried to proceed to this friend’s unit on Linwood Avenue, the source said.

Brown, the police source added, could have been charged with criminal mischief, but no one pressed charges, and Brown is expected to pay for the broken windows.

The officers who responded believed the mayor’s son needed a mental health check, and an ambulance took him to Erie County Medical Center, the source said.

The mayor later acknowledged the episode in a written statement: "Last night, my son, Byron, experienced a mental health episode that required professional help. My family and I are grateful that the individual who called for assistance recognized that Byron needed professional medical attention, and for the police response, which ensured his safe transport to a hospital where he is getting the care he needs.

"Throughout the pandemic," the mayor said, "the absence of reliable support systems and the isolation that results from social distancing has undoubtedly had an effect on all of us, but also creates additional barriers and risks for people with mental health issues. We ask that his privacy be respected as he recovers. We are grateful for all of the support that we have in our community."

