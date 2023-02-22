Two days after a triple fatal crash on Millersport Highway in Amherst, police released the names of the victims.

Three people were killed in the one-vehicle crash: Dakota Eldridge, 20, of Cheektowaga; Isabella French, 19, of Buffalo; and Azathiel Pabon, 18, of Buffalo.

Two others were injured: Jayla L. Mueller, 18, who was the driver of the 2018 Dodge sedan; and Kye C. Czachorowski, 17, of Cheektowaga. Mueller and Czachorowski were treated at Erie County Medical Center for injuries.

A little after 11:20 p.m. Monday, the 2018 Dodge sedan left the roadway and overturned on a grassy area near John James Audubon Parkway, Amherst police said.

The three people who died in the crash were found outside the car, Amherst Police Capt. Kevin Brown said Tuesday. But he said it was not known yet if they were wearing seatbelts.

Police did not release any other new information about the crash.

They said they are still looking for witnesses or anyone who may have dash cam footage of the incident. They asked anyone with additional information related to the crash to contact the Amherst Police Department at 716-689-1311.