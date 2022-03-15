Police release names of man shot on Hertel Avenue, officers who shot him

Buffalo police identified the man shot and wounded by officers Monday morning on Hertel Avenue as Dominique Thomas, 30, of Buffalo.

Police officials also released the names of the two officers who fired the shots: Phillip Edwards and Michael Ramos. Edwards has been on the force for seven years and Ramos for two years.

Police department brass said the officers shot Thomas after he lunged at them with a knife in his hand outside his apartment building on Hertel, near Shoshone Street. Police believe he was in the midst of a mental health crisis.

Thomas initially called police and told them someone was trying to kill him, according to the department.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Officers tried to have him drop the weapon, what police described as a large "survival" knife. Police retreated from the building and into the street before the two officers fired an unspecified number of shots.

Thomas was shot in the hands, ankle, neck and possibly in the side of his body. On Monday afternoon, he was listed in serious but stable condition at Erie County Medical Center. He is expected to survive.