Police release names of man shot on Hertel Avenue, officers who shot him
Police release names of man shot on Hertel Avenue, officers who shot him

Hertel police shooting (copy)

Buffalo police collect evidence after two officers shot a man on Hertel Avenue near Shoshone Park early Monday.

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News

Buffalo police identified the man shot and wounded by officers Monday morning on Hertel Avenue as Dominique Thomas, 30, of Buffalo.

Police officials also released the names of the two officers who fired the shots: Phillip Edwards and Michael Ramos. Edwards has been on the force for seven years and Ramos for two years.

Police department brass said the officers shot Thomas after he lunged at them with a knife in his hand outside his apartment building on Hertel, near Shoshone Street. Police believe he was in the midst of a mental health crisis.

Thomas initially called police and told them someone was trying to kill him, according to the department.

Officers tried to have him drop the weapon, what police described as a large "survival" knife. Police retreated from the building and into the street before the two officers fired an unspecified number of shots.

Thomas was shot in the hands, ankle, neck and possibly in the side of his body. On Monday afternoon, he was listed in serious but stable condition at Erie County Medical Center. He is expected to survive.

Police said Monday they planned to release footage from officers' body-worn cameras sometime between 48 to 72 hours after the incident.

The officers were placed on paid administrative leave after the shooting.

Last week, Thomas called police and asked to be taken to ECMC for psychiatric treatment, police said.

Buffalo police say charges are pending against him. 

The Erie County District Attorney's Office is also investigating the matter, a spokesperson said Tuesday.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

