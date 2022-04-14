Police release name of motorcyclist killed in Wheatfield collision

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the man killed Wednesday in a collision on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Wheatfield.
Michael Sommers, 39, of North Tonawanda, was pronounced dead shortly after the collision, which was reported at 11:30 a.m., the Sheriff's Office said.
The collision happened in front of 2546 Niagara Falls Blvd., just east of Sy Road.
The initial investigation revealed Sommers was driving north and rear-ended an SUV that was slowing down while the vehicle in front of it made a left turn.
The driver of the SUV, a 53-year-old Lockport woman, was not injured.
Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.