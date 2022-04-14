 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police release name of motorcyclist killed in Wheatfield collision

Support this work for $1 a month

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the man killed Wednesday in a collision on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Wheatfield.

Michael Sommers, 39, of North Tonawanda, was pronounced dead shortly after the collision, which was reported at 11:30 a.m., the Sheriff's Office said.

The collision happened in front of 2546 Niagara Falls Blvd., just east of Sy Road.

The initial investigation revealed Sommers was driving north and rear-ended an SUV that was slowing down while the vehicle in front of it made a left turn.

The driver of the SUV, a 53-year-old Lockport woman, was not injured.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Mine-clearing team in Ukraine working non-stop amid Russian invasion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News