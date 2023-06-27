Someone fired gunshots into a home on Wendel Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda on Monday night, police said Tuesday.

The shooting, in which no injuries were reported, happened about 11:30 p.m. on Wendel, near Kenmore Avenue, police said in a news release.

Police believe the "subjects" who fired the shots were in a 2023 Kia Sportage that had been reported stolen in Buffalo.

The vehicle was subsequently recovered in Buffalo and was being processed by Town of Tonawanda police.

Police ask anyone who may have information about the incident to call the department's confidential tip line at 716-879-6606.