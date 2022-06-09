 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police recover body of missing Buffalo teen

  Updated
Jalia Marrero

Jalia Marrero.

 Dale Anderson
Police recovered the body of a young Buffalo woman who had been reported missing on May 21, Buffalo police announced Thursday.

The body was found on Monday in a wooded area south of Delsan Court in North Buffalo, according to a statement from police.

The victim was identified as Jalia Marrero, who was 18.

She had been reported missing on May 21.

The cause of death was under investigation by the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Buffalo Police ask for help in finding missing teen

Buffalo Police ask for help in finding missing teen

Jalia Marrero, 18, is described as a Hispanic female, about 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighing about 125 pounds. Police said she has brown eyes, short black hair which sometimes is worn in braids, and multiple tattoos.

