Police recover body of missing Buffalo teen

Police recovered the body of a young Buffalo woman who had been reported missing on May 21, Buffalo police announced Thursday.
The body was found on Monday in a wooded area south of Delsan Court in North Buffalo, according to a statement from police.
The victim was identified as Jalia Marrero, who was 18.
She had been reported missing on May 21.
The cause of death was under investigation by the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office.
