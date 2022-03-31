Police raid at Judge Michalski's home sought evidence of tax crimes

Police who raided the Amherst home of State Supreme Court Judge John L. Michalski were looking for evidence of tax crimes, two government sources told The Buffalo News this week.

The sources said law enforcement officials are trying to determine whether an online retail clothing and jewelry business operated in the home has been following state and federal tax laws.

And authorities are now seeking information about another individual – Michalski's wife, Susan – in addition to the judge.

“We haven’t been told what the investigation is focused on, but yes, they did take documents from the home relating to a minuscule business run by Mrs. Michalski,” said attorney Anthony J. Lana, who represents Judge Michalski. “It’s a very small consignment business, selling jewelry, clothes and various knickknacks on eBay. The amount of money involved is very small … pocket change.”

No charges have been filed against Michalski or his wife.

Lana added that he is not aware of any violations of law by either the judge or his wife, who now has her own attorney, Daniel J. Henry Jr.