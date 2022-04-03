Police probe two early Sunday shootings that hospitalize six

Buffalo police are investigating two early Sunday shootings that left six people hospitalized – one in critical condition.

In the first incident, police said a woman, 19, remained in critical condition later Sunday after she was struck by gunfire about 12:40 a.m. in the 200 block of East Utica Street, just east of Masten Avenue. A man, 18, was also hit and was reported in serious condition. Both victims were taken to Erie County Medical Center by ambulance.

Police said the victims were wounded while leaving a gathering.

Minutes later, officers responded to another shooting in the 400 block of Genesee Street near Mortimer Street. Detectives said four people were struck while leaving an establishment, also following a gathering. Three men and one woman were taken to hospitals in civilian vehicles, police said, adding all four were in stable condition.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.