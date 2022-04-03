 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police probe two early Sunday shootings that hospitalize five
0 comments

Police probe two early Sunday shootings that hospitalize five

Support this work for $1 a month

Buffalo police are investigating two early Sunday shootings that left five people hospitalized – one in critical condition.

In the first incident, police said a woman, 19, remains in critical condition after she was struck by gunfire at around 12:40 a.m. in the 200 block of East Utica Street, just east of Masten Avenue. A man, 18, was also hit and is reported in serious condition. Both victims were transported to Erie County Medical Center by ambulance.

Police said the victims were wounded while leaving some type of gathering. 

Minutes later, officers responded to another shooting in the 400 block of Genesee Street near Mortimer Street. Detectives said four people were struck while leaving an establishment, also following a gathering. Three men and one woman were taken to local hospitals in civilian vehicles, police said, where all four were listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Could soccer become a fixture in a new Bills stadium?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Deceased Buffalo priest accused of abusing boy in 2017
Crime News

Deceased Buffalo priest accused of abusing boy in 2017

  • Updated

A claim of “unpermitted sexual contact” by the Rev. Robert M. Yetter in a lawsuit filed last week is the most recent alleged incident of abuse by a diocese priest among several hundred cases that have become public through court filings since 2018.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News