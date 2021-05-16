Police probe fatal shooting on Grimes Street

Buffalo police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that resulted in the death of a city man.
Officers responded to a call just before 1:30 a.m. to a Grimes Street address in the Broadway-Bailey Avenue area, police said, where a man was struck by gunfire. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police did not identify the victim except as being 48 years old.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIP-CALL Line at 847-2255.
Robert J. McCarthy
Political Reporter
