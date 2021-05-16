 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police probe fatal shooting on Grimes Street
0 comments
top story

Police probe fatal shooting on Grimes Street

Support this work for $1 a month

Buffalo police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that resulted in the death of a city man.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Officers responded to a call just before 1:30 a.m. to a Grimes Street address in the Broadway-Bailey Avenue area, police said, where a man was struck by gunfire. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not identify the victim except as being 48 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIP-CALL Line at 847-2255.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rockets seen over Gaza after Hamas chief targeted

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News