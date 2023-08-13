One of the two men shot late Saturday afternoon in the 200 block of Shirley Avenue, between Comstock and Bailey avenues, was declared dead at the scene, Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported Sunday.

Northeast District officers responded to a call about the shooting just before 5:20 p.m.

A 21-year-old Buffalo male was deceased at the scene, while a 33-year-old Buffalo male was being treated at Erie County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, DeGeorge said. No further details were available.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo police confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

– Staff report