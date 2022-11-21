 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Officer fatally shot Niagara County man with knife after Tasers didn't stop him

Knife from Niagara County incident

The knife used in an incident where a man was shot by a police officer in Niagara County.

 Provided
This is a developing news story

Daniel Kachinoski

Photo of Daniel Kachinoski taken by his cousin this past summer. Kachinoski was killed by Niagara County Police on Saturday. 

A Town of Niagara police officer fatally shot a man when he approached the officer holding a knife with a 10-inch blade over his head Saturday night, police officials said Monday. 

Officers had unsuccessfully fired three Tasers at Daniel D. Kachinoski after he refused their commands to put down a chair and get on the ground, Police Chief Craig Guiliani said at a news conference Monday.  

Officer Alexander Wagner fired two shots into Kachinoski's chest and neck after he grabbed the knife, officials said. 

A video of the confrontation shows that Kachinoski came within 1 or 2 feet of Wagner. 

"He charged at me with a chair and knife," Wagner told a dispatcher two minutes after the shooting, according to police. 

Body cam footage from Niagara County incident.

Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said at a news conference with Chief Guiliani that he thought the officer was justified in firing the shots. 

The New York State Attorney General's Office is investigating the use of deadly force by the police.

Kachinoski, 40, of Chester Avenue, was shot as Wagner and Officer Angela Micale were investigating a domestic incident at 8:45 p.m. at the house where Kachinoski lived with his mother and his son. Kachinoski's mother had called the police. 

Police were inside Kachinoski's house for eight minutes before the shots were fired, according to a timeline released by the police. 

Wagner has been a police officer for four years and was hired by the town in 2020. Micale has been an officer for one year. She was hired by the town in October.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

