A Niagara Falls Department of Public Works employee was arrested early Tuesday after he allegedly threatened his supervisor with a handgun and fled on a city street sweeper, according to a police report.
Tyrone Spencer, 63, of Niagara Falls, was charged with second-degree menacing, according to a Niagara Falls police report.
He is accused of pointing the gun at his supervisor after the two allegedly had argued over the telephone about 12:55 a.m. The supervisor had accused Spencer of failing to perform his duties as a street sweeper, according to the report. Spencer allegedly arrived at the supervisor's office at 1785 New Road about 1:10 a.m. and told his boss to quit messing with him, "or I'll blow your head off." Spencer allegedly added "I will put a bullet in your head and bury you," according to the police report.
Officers found Spencer and the street sweeper at 56th Street and Baker Avenue.
Authorities filed an application for a temporary extreme risk protection order against Spencer to allow them to search his home for firearms, according to the police report.