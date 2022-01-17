Police nab two suspects in Cassadaga convenience store break-in

Two Erie County men were arrested early Sunday in connection with a break-in at a convenience store in Cassadaga, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny were Damion M. Hill, 22, of Buffalo, and Mackenzie Briggs, 24, of the City of Tonawanda. They were arraigned at the Chautauqua County Jail in Mayville and released.

According to the report, deputies responded shortly after 1 a.m. to an alarm in the Cassadaga Shur Fine store at 8038 Route 60 and found evidence of a forced entry.

Hill and Briggs were arrested shortly afterward, the Sheriff’s Office said, when Fredonia police stopped their vehicle.

