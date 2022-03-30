Police: 'Miracle that nobody died' in Tuesday's pursuit, gunfire

About 19 different crime scenes were connected to the pursuit.

Ten Buffalo police vehicles are being held as evidence from Tuesday's incident, nine of them with damage from gunfire, Gramaglia said. The department is working to get the vehicles back on the road as quickly as possible and will "make do with what we have" for the time being, the commissioner said.

In January 2012, when he was 18, Bell was shot on Texas Street, according to police.

Bell was convicted in a gun possession case in Amherst in March 2020. He pleaded guilty in that case and was on probation, Gramaglia said.

The situation began as police investigated the report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot at Broderick Park. According to police, Bell handed over his identification before fleeing north on Niagara Street.

Another person was in the vehicle initially, but the person was no longer in the vehicle when Bell allegedly started firing at police, according to Gramaglia.

Officers have been recanvassing and checking the route again for evidence. Anyone who finds something they believe may be pertinent to the investigation or has information for police should call 911 or contact the nearest district station, the commissioner said.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Aaron Besecker News Staff Reporter I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007. Follow Aaron Besecker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today