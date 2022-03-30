Police: 'Miracle that nobody died' in Tuesday's pursuit, gunfire

A 28-year-old man in critical condition at Erie County Medical Center faces three counts of attempted murder of a police officer in connection with Tuesday's citywide pursuit by police.
Officer Joseph McCarthy, who's been on the force five years, was in stable condition after being shot in the lower abdomen near East Ferry Street and Fillmore Avenue, where the police pursuit ended at about 6:25 p.m.
Kente Bell, the man in police custody in the hospital, is the one person police believe is responsible for Tuesday's pursuit, Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon. Bell, who also faces a weapons possession charge, along with vehicle and traffic citations, has yet to be arraigned on the charges, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.
Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said one officer was in stable condition after surgery and the others sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
The other two officers who were shot – Trevor Sheehan and Christopher Wilson – were treated and released from the hospital, the commissioner said.
Sheehan, a seven-year veteran of the department, was shot in the left bicep and grazed in the ear on Bailey Avenue, near the Northeast District station.
Wilson, on the force four years, was shot in the chest on the 1900 block of Genesee Street, but his bullet-resistant vest stopped the bullet from penetrating his body, Gramaglia said.
"It's a miracle that nobody died," he said.
All officers are expected to make a full recovery.
The officers were shot during a pursuit that police said started just before 6 p.m. with a traffic stop at the foot of West Ferry Street. It ended with police and a suspect exchanging gunfire near the intersection of East Ferry and Fillmore.
Police officers reported over department radio throughout the pursuit that shots were being fired at them from the vehicle they were pursuing, according to archived recordings on broadcastify.com.
"The way that this individual was shooting from a moving vehicle showed absolutely no concern for people’s safety, no concern for human life," Mayor Byron W. Brown said, "and officers did an exceptional job under very difficult and very dangerous circumstances."
Police said Tuesday that two suspects were in custody, but Wednesday said the person they believe is responsible is the only one now in custody.
"At this point, we have the only person we're looking for," Gramaglia said.
Investigators recovered a handgun inside the vehicle Tuesday when the pursuit ended. It was found in Bell's hand, he said.
About 19 different crime scenes were connected to the pursuit.
Ten Buffalo police vehicles are being held as evidence from Tuesday's incident, nine of them with damage from gunfire, Gramaglia said. The department is working to get the vehicles back on the road as quickly as possible and will "make do with what we have" for the time being, the commissioner said.
In January 2012, when he was 18, Bell was shot on Texas Street, according to police.
Bell was convicted in a gun possession case in Amherst in March 2020. He pleaded guilty in that case and was on probation, Gramaglia said.
The situation began as police investigated the report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot at Broderick Park. According to police, Bell handed over his identification before fleeing north on Niagara Street.
Another person was in the vehicle initially, but the person was no longer in the vehicle when Bell allegedly started firing at police, according to Gramaglia.
Officers have been recanvassing and checking the route again for evidence. Anyone who finds something they believe may be pertinent to the investigation or has information for police should call 911 or contact the nearest district station, the commissioner said.
