A 26-year-old man who died Monday night at an Eggert Road home was stabbed during a struggle after the homeowner would not allow him inside due to alleged violent threats, Cheektowaga police said.

Police identified the deceased as Justin Cox, a former resident of 28 Eggert, where he went to retrieve property.

An order of protection issued in Erie County Family Court held by one of the property owners was vacated Monday, police said.

Cox requested a police assistance but did not wait for officers to arrive, police said in a news release.

"Cox started to force his way into the home and a struggle ensued inside the threshold of the home, during which Cox suffered a stab wound," police said.

Police responded to the home about 7 p.m.

Cox was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

All parties involved in the incident are cooperating with the detectives' investigation, police said.

Police ask anyone who may have information to call Detective Jeff Fial at 716-686-3922 or send an anonymous tip to 847411, starting the message with CPDNY.