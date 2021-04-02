Police: Man found in Niagara Falls apartment with body charged with murder

Niagara Falls police charged a man with second-degree murder Friday after the victim was found apparently bludgeoned to death in a Tronolone Place apartment, city officials said in a news release.

Nicholas J. Bartek, 33, was arrested after officers found him inside an apartment at 615 Tronolone, between Pine and Walnut avenues.

Police were called to the scene at about 2:52 a.m. for a reported disturbance.

The victim, identified only as male, was found in a third-floor apartment. Bartek was there when police arrived, officials said in the news release. No further information about the victim was released.

Bartek was scheduled to be arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court on Friday.

