 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Man found in Niagara Falls apartment with body charged with murder
0 comments

Police: Man found in Niagara Falls apartment with body charged with murder

Support this work for $1 a month

Niagara Falls police charged a man with second-degree murder Friday after the victim was found apparently bludgeoned to death in a Tronolone Place apartment, city officials said in a news release.

Nicholas J. Bartek, 33, was arrested after officers found him inside an apartment at 615 Tronolone, between Pine and Walnut avenues.

Police were called to the scene at about 2:52 a.m. for a reported disturbance.

The victim, identified only as male, was found in a third-floor apartment. Bartek was there when police arrived, officials said in the news release. No further information about the victim was released.

Bartek was scheduled to be arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court on Friday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

CDC updates its COVID-19 travel guidance

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News