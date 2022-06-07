 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police looking for man indicted on sex abuse of a minor

  • Updated
Police are asking for help from the public locating a man who has been indicted on sex abuse and child endangerment charges.

Allen D. Larkin aka Allen Wheeler

Allen D. Larkin, 34

Larkin, 34, is believed to be in the area of the Seneca Nation territory in Salamanca, the Sheriff's Office said.

He was indicted May 5 on first-degree sexual abuse, for a victim younger than 13, and two child endangerment charges, the agency said. He had previously been released from custody.

Larkin is 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds.

He has a "violent criminal history," including assault on police, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies ask anyone with information to call the Sheriff's Office at 716-858-2903.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

Climate change leaving railroad industry vulnerable

