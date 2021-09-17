Police: Likely only one man inside van that drove into Niagara River

There likely was only one man inside a van that drove into the Niagara River last week, rather than two as initially believed, Buffalo police said Friday.

"At this point, it appears that way," Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said in a text message.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

A van drove into the river from Broderick Park just after 7 a.m. Sept. 7, and based on reports from witnesses, police and first responders conducted a multiday search of the river for two missing men.

Police have since recovered only one body from the river – a week ago when a body surfaced near Strawberry Island.

Police have not released the name of the man whose body was recovered. A cause of death has yet to be determined, as authorities await results of toxicology tests, Gramaglia said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.