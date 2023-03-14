A Niagara Falls attorney accused of raping three women faces four new charges following an unusual campaign fraud investigation, state police said Tuesday.

Nicholas D. D'Angelo, 30, has been accused of using another person's identity to make a campaign contribution in a Falls judicial race in 2021, according to court documents.

The person whose identity he reportedly used: the husband of the prosecutor handling his rape case.

The donation in question was made around March 19, 2021, to the judicial campaign of Jenelle L. Faso. An envelope containing $200 in cash was mailed to Faso's campaign's post office box, according to court documents filed in Niagara Falls City Court.

The name on the contribution was Sam Reda, an area chef and husband of Lynette M. Reda, chief of the Erie County District Attorney's Office's Special Victims/Domestic Violence Bureau.

D'Angelo is accused of using Sam Reda's identity "to make a false campaign contribution," troopers said in a news release.

Neither the troopers' news release nor court documents provided any indication about why D'Angelo would reportedly use Sam Reda's name to make a fraudulent campaign donation.

Reached by phone Tuesday afternoon, Sam Reda said he doesn't know D'Angelo.

D'Angelo was charged with first-degree attempted tampering with public records, second-degree forgery, first-degree identity theft – all felonies – and a misdemeanor election law violation. He was issued an appearance ticket. An arraignment has yet to be scheduled, but the case is expected to be transferred from Niagara Falls City Court.

D'Angelo declined comment, directing a reporter's inquiry to attorney Brian Melber, who could not be reached for comment.

Falls attorney, fighting rape charges, drops defamation suits In late August, Nicholas D'Angelo brought suits accusing three other people of defaming him on Facebook by calling him a rapist or saying he had pleaded guilty to rape.

A phone message for Faso was not returned.

Investigators based the charges, in part, on DNA analyses conducted by the Erie County Central Police Services Forensic Laboratory, according to court documents.

D'Angelo is scheduled to go on trial May 8, accused of raping a woman in 2016, committing a criminal sexual act against a second woman in 2018 and of statutory rape and patronizing a prostitute involving a teenager in 2019.

He was arraigned behind closed doors in State Supreme Court in November 2020 on 12 charges: one count each of first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse and unlawful imprisonment; two counts each of third-degree rape, first- and third-degree criminal sexual act; and three counts of patronizing a prostitute. In December 2021, the unlawful imprisonment charge was dismissed.

The crimes are reported to have occurred in Niagara County, but then-Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek recused herself because D'Angelo worked on her successful election campaign for county judge in 2020. The Erie County District Attorney's Office took over the prosecution.

Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman declined comment on the new accusations against D'Angelo.

Jenelle Faso won a seat on the bench in Niagara Falls City Court in 2021 and had been serving in Buffalo City Court until recently transferring back to the Falls.

The election charges stemmed from an investigation by the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Special Investigations Unit, the agency said, with help from the Niagara County District Attorney's Office.