Police investigating shooting outside Niagara Falls 7-Eleven

Niagara Falls police are investigating the shooting of a 28-year-old man who was listed in critical condition Saturday evening at Erie County Medical Center.
Officers responded to call at 5:15 a.m. Saturday at 1504 Pine Ave., where they found a man with several gunshot wounds lying on the ground outside a 7-Eleven, according to a release from the Niagara Falls Mayor's Office. The man who was shot underwent surgery at ECMC, the report added.
Witnesses or anyone with information regarding the incident are asked to contact Niagara Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives at 716-286-4553 or general information at 716-286-4711.
Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.