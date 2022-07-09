 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police investigating shooting outside Niagara Falls 7-Eleven

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Niagara Falls police are investigating the shooting of a 28-year-old man who was listed in critical condition Saturday evening at Erie County Medical Center.

Officers responded to call at 5:15 a.m. Saturday at 1504 Pine Ave., where they found a man with several gunshot wounds lying on the ground outside a 7-Eleven, according to a release from the Niagara Falls Mayor's Office. The man who was shot underwent surgery at ECMC, the report added.

Witnesses or anyone with information regarding the incident are asked to contact Niagara Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives at 716-286-4553 or general information at 716-286-4711. 

Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Camp Good Days provides fun, relief for families dealing with cancer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News