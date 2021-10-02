Police investigating Saturday shooting in Broadway Fillmore neighborhood

Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting early Saturday in the city’s Broadway Fillmore neighborhood that left a man wounded, police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, the victim, a 26-year-old Lockport man, was taken to Erie County Medical Center in a private vehicle at about 4:30 a.m. and is in stable condition with a gunshot wound.

Detectives said the shooting took place in the 200 block of Watson Street between William and Peckham streets. No further details were available.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at 847-2255.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.