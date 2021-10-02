 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police investigating Saturday shooting in Broadway Fillmore neighborhood
0 comments

Police investigating Saturday shooting in Broadway Fillmore neighborhood

Support this work for $1 a month

Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting early Saturday in the city’s Broadway Fillmore neighborhood that left a man wounded, police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, the victim, a 26-year-old Lockport man, was taken to Erie County Medical Center in a private vehicle at about 4:30 a.m. and is in stable condition with a gunshot wound.

Detectives said the shooting took place in the 200 block of Watson Street between William and Peckham streets. No further details were available.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at 847-2255.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The dead tell tales: Real-life lessons at mysterious crime scene

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News