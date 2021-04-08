 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police investigating reports of gunfire in West Amherst
0 comments

Police investigating reports of gunfire in West Amherst

Support this work for $1 a month

Amherst Police report that they are investigating gunfire that was heard Wednesday evening in the vicinity of Creekwood Park off Sundridge Drive in West Amherst.

According to the report, police received several calls from people who said they heard multiple shots in the area about 7 p.m.

Officers arriving at the scene reported they found evidence that several shots had been fired, but said that apparently no one was struck by gunfire.

Anyone with video of the incident or who witnessed it is asked to call police at 689-1311.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Youth pastor, Christian camp director accused of inappropriately touching teen girls

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News