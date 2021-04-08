Police investigating reports of gunfire in West Amherst

Amherst Police report that they are investigating gunfire that was heard Wednesday evening in the vicinity of Creekwood Park off Sundridge Drive in West Amherst.

According to the report, police received several calls from people who said they heard multiple shots in the area about 7 p.m.

Officers arriving at the scene reported they found evidence that several shots had been fired, but said that apparently no one was struck by gunfire.

Anyone with video of the incident or who witnessed it is asked to call police at 689-1311.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.