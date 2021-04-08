Police investigating reports of gunfire in West Amherst

Amherst Police report that they are investigating gunfire that was heard Wednesday evening in the vicinity of Creekwood Park off Sundridge Drive in West Amherst.
According to the report, police received several calls from people who said they heard multiple shots in the area about 7 p.m.
Officers arriving at the scene reported they found evidence that several shots had been fired, but said that apparently no one was struck by gunfire.
Anyone with video of the incident or who witnessed it is asked to call police at 689-1311.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
