Police investigate death on 19th Street in Niagara Falls
Niagara Falls Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found between two homes in the 600 block of 19th Street.

The body was found on Friday, but officers would not speculate on Saturday whether foul play was suspected.

A Niagara County coroner said the body was transported to the Erie County Medical Examiner’s office in Buffalo for further investigation.

