Authorities in South Carolina on Tuesday searched a forested area north of Charleston for Michael C. Burham, the man being sought in connection with the May 11 homicide of a Jamestown woman.

Police in Berkeley County, S.C., received a 911 call about a suspicious man at about 11 a.m. Tuesday. Berkeley County Sheriff's deputies encountered the man who gave them a false name and ran, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Deputies chased the man, who dropped a bookbag, inside of which there were "articles that confirmed Burham's identity," the sheriff's office said.

The law enforcement activity focused on Francis Marion National Forest, according to WCSC-TV.

Federal, state and local police agencies were involved in the search, according to the sheriff's office, which said "hundreds" of police were still looking for Burham as of 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

"We are utilizing every available resource to find this fugitive. We have all hands on deck and we will not stop the search," Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said in the news release. "We are asking the public to remain vigilant. If you see anything suspicious, please call 911 or 800-CALLFBI. No tip is too small and could be helpful."

Police have been searching for Burham, 34, since the body of Kala M. Hodgkin, 34, was found on William Street in Jamestown on May 11. Jamestown police identified her as a homicide victim.

Jamestown police also said there were two fires set in the city around the time Hodgkin's body was found.

On May 12, police said a pickup Burham was believed to have been driving in Warren, Pa.

North Charleston, S.C., police on Sunday said a Pennsylvania couple reported being kidnapped and driven to South Carolina by Burham. The agency identified Burham as a suspect in a homicide who also was wanted on a rape charge.

Pennsylvania State Police said an 89-year-old man and 68-year-old woman from Sheffield, Pa., reported being kidnapped at gunpoint by Burham, according to Erie News Now.

Burham should be considered "armed and dangerous" and members of the public should not attempt to make contact with him, according to authorities.